UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drop Scene Of Four Lost Children

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:48 PM

Drop scene of four lost children

The episode involving mysterious lost of four children including two real brothers and their cousins had a drop scene as the later had fled their house after stealing money, police found

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The episode involving mysterious lost of four children including two real brothers and their cousins had a drop scene as the later had fled their house after stealing money, police found.

According to police spokesman, the supposedly lost children including Muhammad Muzmel, 14, his brother Mursaleen alis Mithoo, 12, their two cousins namely Muhammad Shan, 13, and Muhammad Hussein, 10, had gone to Multan on November 15, after stealing money worth Rs. 75000 from their home. Police handed over children to their parents after completing investigation in minimum time frame. DPO Hassan Iqbal had announcedRs. 20, 000 for the police searching team.

Related Topics

Multan Police Money November From

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan opens its first flagship store in Kar ..

14 minutes ago

Damascus-Aleppo Railway to Be Put Into Service Bef ..

2 minutes ago

US, Japanese, South Korean Military Leaders Agree ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 18 more deaths due to Covid-19

37 minutes ago

Australian special forces 'unlawfully killed' 39 i ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Cargo carries Chinese virus vaccines to Br ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.