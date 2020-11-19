Drop scene of four lost children

The episode involving mysterious lost of four children including two real brothers and their cousins had a drop scene as the later had fled their house after stealing money, police found

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The episode involving mysterious lost of four children including two real brothers and their cousins had a drop scene as the later had fled their house after stealing money, police found.

According to police spokesman, the supposedly lost children including Muhammad Muzmel, 14, his brother Mursaleen alis Mithoo, 12, their two cousins namely Muhammad Shan, 13, and Muhammad Hussein, 10, had gone to Multan on November 15, after stealing money worth Rs. 75000 from their home. Police handed over children to their parents after completing investigation in minimum time frame. DPO Hassan Iqbal had announcedRs. 20, 000 for the police searching team.