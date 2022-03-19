UrduPoint.com

Drop-scene Of Kidnapping Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Drop-scene of kidnapping case

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The police recovered the boy on Saturday who was allegedly disappeared with money somewhere 2 days ago.

The police officials source said a complaint was registered by the boy's Uncle with Mahmood Kot police station about the missing of his nephew Muhammad Zubair with Rs50,000.

Police started inquiry and succeeded to recover the 'so-called abducted youth' by employing modern tools of information.

