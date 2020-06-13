UrduPoint.com
Drop Scene Of Murder Case: Family Servant Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:37 PM

Drop scene of murder case: family servant arrested

Police claimed on Saturday to have resolved mystery of six-year-old child murder reported last month of May by arresting servant of the family who confessed the crime through holding forensic investigation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have resolved mystery of six-year-old child murder reported last month of May by arresting servant of the family who confessed the crime through holding forensic investigation.

Accused Tahir Hussain had killed the child named Abdul Hadi at suburban town of Daera Din Panah on May 28.

Later, he dumped the body into chaff hoarded at his uncle's home in an attempt to wash away the crime's proofs.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas while taking notice into the murder constituted a special team comprising DSP Kot Addu Ejaz Bukhari and SHO Daera Din Panah Asmat Abbas to investigate the murder.

It had reached the killing-suspect through conducting forensic investigation.

As per police sources,the accused had been involved in many such immoral activities of similar kind in past. Police also recovered few videos relating to child abuse from his possession.

