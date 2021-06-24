UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dropping Ground Water Level Situation In Balochistan Alarming: Governor Yasinzai

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Dropping ground water level situation in Balochistan alarming: Governor Yasinzai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said the dropping of ground water level in Balochistan was alarming, especially in the provincial capital Quetta.

"In this regard, if timely steps are not taken, we may face many serious problems in the near future", Governor Yasinzai said to control environmental pollution, they need to create awareness among the people about the importance of trees as they could play a key role to restore environment.

He expressed these views while talking to the Representative of the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Ms. Rebekha Bell in Pakistan at the Governor House, Quetta during meeting.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said global warming was in fact a clear global warning for the whole world, adding, it was high time to take immediate and timely steps at the national and international levels for countering this major issue.

He said more than fifty percent economy of the province was dependent on theagriculture and livestock, adding, lack of rainfall and under ground level would adversely affect progress of the area.

The governor said only financial support and guidance from international organizations could help tackle major challenges like global warming, modernizing agriculture and livestock sectors in the province and enhancing capacity of the workforce.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Quetta Governor United Nations Water Agriculture Progress Amanullah Khan May From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 reopens ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS arranges post-budget dialogue focusing livest ..

53 minutes ago

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

2 hours ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.