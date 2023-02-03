UrduPoint.com

DROs For By-election Take Oath Of Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:26 PM

DROs for by-election take oath of offices

District Returning Officers (DROs) for by-election on 8 constituencies of the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled on March 16, 2023, took the oath of their offices as per electoral laws here on Friday

The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Shamshad Khan administered the oath to them.

Those who took oath as DROs for by-election were included NA-4 Swat (Faridullah), NA-17 Haripur (Shaukat Hussain), NA-18 Swabi (Rahamzada), NA-25 & NA-26 Nowshera (Abdul Samad Khan), NA-32 Kohat (Anwar Iqbal), NA-38 D.I. Khan (Ijaz Ahmad) and NA-43 (Shahid Ali) respectively.

These DROs will administer oaths to their concerned Returning and Assistant Returning Officers, followed by administering oaths to Presiding Officers.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the by-election, DROs have issued public notice today (February 3, 2023) while nominations could be filed from February 6 to 8, 2023.

The list of all those who have filed nominations would be released on February 9, 2023, and scrutiny of nomination papers would be held till February 13, 2023.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officers could be filed with the concerned Appellate Tribunal till February 16, 2023, which will decide them till February 20, 2023.

The revised list of candidates would be issued on February 21, 2023, while nomination could be withdrawn till February 22, 2023, and the final list would be issued on February 23, 2023, which would be followed by the allotment of electoral symbols to candidates. Polling would be held on March 16, 2023.

