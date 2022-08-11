DROs for NA-22, 24, 31 administered oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The newly posted District Returning Officers (DROs) for National Assembly Constituencies NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar took oath of their offices here on Thursday.

The Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Farid Afridi administered oath to Sardar Jehanzeb, Raham Zada and Saeed Ahmad Khan in his office as DROs for NA-22, NA-24 and NA-31respectively.

Director Election Khushal Zada was also present on the occasion. Mohammad Nadeem Khan, DRO for NA-45 Kurram had already taken oath of his office.

Polling in these National Assembly constituencies would be held on September 25 and the process of the submission of nomination papers has already began on August 10. The initial list of candidates would be published on August 14, 2022.