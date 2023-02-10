UrduPoint.com

DROs, ROs Given Magisterial Powers Ahead Of By-polls In 33 Constituencies

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

DROs, ROs given magisterial powers ahead of by-polls in 33 constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday authorised the District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers, (ROs), appointed for conducting bye-elections in 33 constituencies, to exercise powers of a first-class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday authorised the District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers, (ROs), appointed for conducting bye-elections in 33 constituencies, to exercise powers of a first-class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898).

The elections are being held in 33 Constituencies on March 16. The powers will be exercised immediately in respect of the offences defined in sections 169 and 171 punishable under section 174 of election Act 2017 and may take cognisance of any such offence under section 190 of the code of criminal procedure and shall try it summarily under chapter XX of the code.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Turkish Lira March May Criminals 2017

Recent Stories

17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives ..

17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad concludes

6 minutes ago
 Divisional oversight committee, District developme ..

Divisional oversight committee, District development board meeting held regardin ..

10 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata B ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial asks govt to adopt meas ..

11 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in g ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in grief over soldiers' martyrdom

11 minutes ago
 DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Evacuation of Civili ..

DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Evacuation of Civilians From Vuhledar to Volnovakh ..

11 minutes ago
 27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under &# ..

27 UAE aid planes sent to Syria, Türkiye under &#039;Gallant Knight/2&#039; ope ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.