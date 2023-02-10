DROs, ROs given magisterial powers ahead of by-polls in 33 constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday authorised the District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers, (ROs), appointed for conducting bye-elections in 33 constituencies, to exercise powers of a first-class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday authorised the District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers, (ROs), appointed for conducting bye-elections in 33 constituencies, to exercise powers of a first-class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898).

The elections are being held in 33 Constituencies on March 16. The powers will be exercised immediately in respect of the offences defined in sections 169 and 171 punishable under section 174 of election Act 2017 and may take cognisance of any such offence under section 190 of the code of criminal procedure and shall try it summarily under chapter XX of the code.