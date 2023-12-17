DROs, ROs training restart across Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The training of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) has restarted across the Sindh province.

According to a spokesman for the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Sunday, the training would continue till December 19.

In all 30 DROs and 191 ROs including 61 for National Assembly and 130 for Provincial Assembly were attending the training.

The training was being conducted by the senior officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he added.