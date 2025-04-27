Drought-resistant Bacteria Research Offers Hope For Wheat Production
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In a breakthrough study addressing the growing threat of drought to food security,
a young researcher from Women University Multan has introduced an innovative
solution to boost wheat production under water-scarce conditions.
Dr Sidra Noureen’s research demonstrates that drought-tolerant rhizobacteria,
when applied with biochar, could significantly strengthen wheat’s resistance to
drought stress and improve crop yields.
Wheat, being the staple food crop of Pakistan, faces severe challenges from
rising temperatures and shrinking water resources. Dr Sidra’s study explored
the isolation and application of plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR),
assessing their ability to enhance plant growth under drought conditions.
Laboratory and field trials confirmed that the combined use of PGPR and biochar
not only improved wheat’s drought tolerance but also promoted healthier, more
vigorous growth and better productivity even in harsh conditions.
Given country’s reliance on agriculture for economic stability and food supply,
such sustainable and bio-based interventions offer a promising way forward.
Experts believe that widespread adoption of these techniques could help farmers
maintain wheat production without excessive dependence on chemical fertilizers
and costly irrigation.
Following her successful public defence at Matital Campus, Dr. Sidra Noureen
was recommended for the award of the Ph.D. degree in Microbiology and Molecular
Genetics.
Speaking at the ceremony, Molecular Genetics and Microbiology department
Associate Professor, Dr. Atiya Iqbal praised the relevance and importance
of the research, stating that agriculture-driven countries like Pakistan urgently
need such innovative studies to secure future food resources. She also commended
Women University’s commitment to promoting quality, market-oriented research.
Faculty members, researchers, and students attended the ceremony and
congratulated Dr Sidra on her valuable contribution to agricultural science.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drought-resistant bacteria research offers hope for wheat production2 minutes ago
-
Over 80 percent bike-riding students found sans helmets32 minutes ago
-
Over 100 students trained annually in beekeeping at Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University42 minutes ago
-
Indian forces demolish houses of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Over 2,000 Kashmiris arrested during ongoing crackdown in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
President appreciates security forces for successful operations against Khawarij11 hours ago
-
India to face Tit-for-Tat response, warns Senator Irfan Siddiqui11 hours ago
-
Kakar slams india's hostile stance against Pakistan11 hours ago
-
Rana Mashhood visits Kohat University of Science & Technology11 hours ago
-
Pakistan to respond to aggression with full force: Ishaq Dar11 hours ago
-
NPC, Silsala hold Naatiya Mushaira12 hours ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operations against khawarij terrorists in KP12 hours ago