Drought-resistant Bacteria Research Offers Hope For Wheat Production

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In a breakthrough study addressing the growing threat of drought to food security,

a young researcher from Women University Multan has introduced an innovative

solution to boost wheat production under water-scarce conditions.

Dr Sidra Noureen’s research demonstrates that drought-tolerant rhizobacteria,

when applied with biochar, could significantly strengthen wheat’s resistance to

drought stress and improve crop yields.

Wheat, being the staple food crop of Pakistan, faces severe challenges from

rising temperatures and shrinking water resources. Dr Sidra’s study explored

the isolation and application of plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR),

assessing their ability to enhance plant growth under drought conditions.

Laboratory and field trials confirmed that the combined use of PGPR and biochar

not only improved wheat’s drought tolerance but also promoted healthier, more

vigorous growth and better productivity even in harsh conditions.

Given country’s reliance on agriculture for economic stability and food supply,

such sustainable and bio-based interventions offer a promising way forward.

Experts believe that widespread adoption of these techniques could help farmers

maintain wheat production without excessive dependence on chemical fertilizers

and costly irrigation.

Following her successful public defence at Matital Campus, Dr. Sidra Noureen

was recommended for the award of the Ph.D. degree in Microbiology and Molecular

Genetics.

Speaking at the ceremony, Molecular Genetics and Microbiology department

Associate Professor, Dr. Atiya Iqbal praised the relevance and importance

of the research, stating that agriculture-driven countries like Pakistan urgently

need such innovative studies to secure future food resources. She also commended

Women University’s commitment to promoting quality, market-oriented research.

Faculty members, researchers, and students attended the ceremony and

congratulated Dr Sidra on her valuable contribution to agricultural science.

More Stories From Pakistan