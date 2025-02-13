Open Menu

Drought Threat: PDMA Dispatches 10 Water Bouzers, 1000 Jerry Cans To Cholistan, Thal Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched 10 water bousers

and 1000 jerry cans to Cholistan and Thal desert areas to enable people endure the

expected drought threat under instructions from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Water bousers and Jerry cans were sent to respective districts from PDMA’a Muzaffargarh

warehouse, according to an official release issued here Thursday.

Four of the ten water bousers have a capacity of 12,500 litres water while each

of the rest has 5000 litres capacity.

Additional DG PDMA Jawwad Haidar Shah said that DG PDMA had instructed all

the arrangements should be ready well in time to support the people in case of drought

conditions and provision of water bousers and jerry cans was a part of the strategy.

He said that deputy commissioners had also been informed that they should remain

alert to activate mechanisms to assist the people. Jawwad said that all possible

assistance would be provided to the people of Cholistan as per orders of Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said that water tankers had also been sent to Cholistan and Thal areas.

The PDMA ADG asked the departments concerned to maintain active liaison

to effectively help people in possible drought conditions and appealed to the

people to avoid wasting water.

APP/shn

