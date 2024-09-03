Open Menu

Drowned Body Recovered From Surap River In Turbat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) team recovered the body of the person who drowned in the Surap river area of Turbat and handed it over to the relatives.

The deceased person drowned while bathing in Surap Dam on Monday.

According to PDMA, a person named Khalil Ahmed son of Rafiq Ahmed resident of Apsar drowned in Surap Dam while bathing.

On which immediate action was taken by the PDMA team under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ketch Ismail Ibrahim on special directives of DG PDMA Balochistan Jhanzaib Khan and Commissioner Makran Division along with Deputy Director PDMA Turbat Reehan Dashti.

The body of the dead person was taken out of the water by divers and handed the body over to the heirs.

