Drowned Boy Body Retrieved After Three-day Operation
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM
The divers of Rescue 1122 on Thursday recovered the body of a boy, who drowned into the Indus River near Himmat Adda two days ago
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The divers of Rescue 1122 on Thursday recovered the body of a boy, who drowned into the Indus River near Himmat Adda two days ago.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, 12-year-old Saqib son of Saleem was drowned into the river on Monday.
After receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 team had started the rescue and search operation through boating.
The operation remained continued under the supervision of Emergency Officer Noman Ullah Marwat on the directions of District Emergency Officer Faseeh Ullah for the third consecutive day.
The rescuers retrieved the body on Wednesday and handed it over to the heirs.
