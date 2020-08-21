UrduPoint.com
Drowned Boy Dead Body Found In Rawalpindi Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:13 PM

The dead Body of a drowned boy was found from the area of Gulistan Colony here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The dead Body of a drowned boy was found from the area of Gulistan Colony here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 12 years old child identified as Asad Ali was playing at the edge of Nullah Lai in the area of Dhoke Ratta, when he slipped and fell into the water and drowned.

On receiving information, Rescuers started the search operation and found the body from the area of Gulistan Colony after three days.

The body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) and later handed over to his heirs.

