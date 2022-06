SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The body of a youth, who drowned in BRB Canal few days ago, was found here on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said, some passerby spotted dead body of a boy floating on surface of water and informed Rescue 1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the family after postmortem.

Further investigation was under way.