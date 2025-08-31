Drowned by delay: Pakistan’s flood catastrophes expose global climate injustice, broken promises

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) As monsoon waters surged across Pakistan in 2025, the country was engulfed in one of its worst flood crises in recent history. Over 830 lives have been lost, almost two million people displaced, and millions more affected. Swollen rivers, relentless rains, and glacial melt have submerged entire communities, destroyed homes, and devastated livelihoods. This catastrophe, erupting in the shadow of unmet climate pledges, lays bare the chasm between global rhetoric and reality. Pakistan, though contributing little to global emissions, continues to bear the brunt of a climate crisis it did not cause.

Provinces such as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed the heaviest casualties, particularly in flood-prone districts. Over 1.6 million people have been evacuated in Punjab alone. In total, more than 2,300 villages have been submerged. Many families have been forced to leave their homes with little warning, carrying only what they could salvage. Makeshift shelters and overcrowded relief camps are now home to those who have lost everything.

Pakistan’s 2022 flood: A crisis left unresolved

In 2022, floods caused an estimated USD 30 billion in damages and economic losses. Over 1,700 people lost their lives, nearly 8 million were displaced, and the agriculture sector suffered damages worth approximately USD 5 billion. The floods also reduced Pakistan’s GDP by 2.2% in FY22 and triggered outbreaks of malaria and other waterborne diseases. Despite international pledges exceeding $10 billion at the 2023 Geneva conference aimed at recovery and reconstruction, only about 20% of these funds have been disbursed, stalling critical relief efforts and leaving millions in urgent need.

The 2025 floods have only worsened an already dire situation. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), recent heavy rains and swelling rivers in Punjab alone have submerged nearly 1,700 villages across districts including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, and Multan. More than 1.6 million people have been affected, with at least 17 lives lost and over 265,000 residents evacuated alongside 150,000 cattle. Hundreds of relief and veterinary camps have been set up, yet the scale of destruction is overwhelming.

Destruction of property, livelihoods, and the economy

The physical damage from the floods is staggering. Over 5,000 houses have been destroyed or severely damaged. Tens of thousands of hectares of vital crops such as cotton, rice, and wheat have been wiped out, while over 5,450 livestock have perished. In Punjab, at least 1,600 villages remain submerged, disrupting infrastructure, cutting off roads, and contaminating water supplies. Farmers face not only the loss of this season’s harvest but long-term damage to soil fertility and irrigation systems.

The agricultural sector, a backbone of Pakistan’s economy, reels under this blow. Food inflation has begun to rise sharply, and the agriculture growth target for FY26 is now unlikely to be met. This threatens the country’s GDP and deepens food insecurity, with ripple effects felt even in urban centers where staple prices are soaring.

The human cost: children and communities at risk

Children are among the most vulnerable victims. Many have died from roof collapses and drowning, while thousands more face malnutrition, disease, and disrupted education. Schools have closed in dozens of districts, compounding trauma and threatening future generations. Families displaced repeatedly live in makeshift shelters with limited access to healthcare and sanitation, increasing risks of waterborne illnesses.

Stories from affected communities put a human face on this crisis. A mother from Kasur, displaced twice within a year, asked, “How many times do we need to evacuate now?” In southern Punjab, a resident looking at the ruins of her home lamented, “The water left nothing.” These personal tragedies echo the ongoing national calamity.

Towards resilience: Early warning and community action

Amidst the devastation, local innovations and community vigilance offer hope. In Gilgit-Baltistan, a timely warning from shepherds reportedly saved over 300 lives during recent floods, highlighting the critical role of local knowledge and swift communication. Experts stress that resilience depends on impact-based, multi-hazard early warning systems that combine technology with community engagement.

Dr. Zainab Naeem, an environmental scientist, recommends a shift from hazard-based to impact-based risk management, emphasizing risk knowledge, early warnings, community preparedness, and anticipatory financing. She advocates for policies such as no-build zones on flood plains, urban drainage upgrades with green infrastructure, nature-based watershed management, and climate-indexed insurance schemes. Equally vital is community involvement in maintaining risk registers, conducting evacuation drills, and operating localized rain and river monitoring systems.

A call for global accountability and urgent action

Pakistan’s recurring flood catastrophes, from the devastating 2022 deluge causing $30 billion in damages and millions displaced, to the worsening crisis in 2025, are stark reminders of the consequences of global inaction. Despite international pledges exceeding $10 billion at the 2023 Geneva conference, only a fraction has materialized, leaving millions trapped in a cycle of vulnerability. Experts emphasize that true resilience requires shifting from reactive, hazard-based approaches to proactive, impact-driven strategies, backed by timely funding, community-led early warning systems, and sustainable climate adaptation.

The lives lost and livelihoods destroyed are not just Pakistan’s tragedy; they are a consequence of broken promises by the world’s biggest emitters. The global community must urgently fulfill its obligations, transforming pledges into action and reparations, to prevent further human suffering and uphold climate justice for those who bear the greatest burden yet contribute least to the crisis.