Drowning Man Rescued In Multan

Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

Drowning man rescued in Multan

The Rescue-1122 rescued a drowning man from river Chenab near Head Muhammad Wala here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rescue-1122 rescued a drowning man from river Chenab near Head Muhammad Wala here on Friday.

According to the Rescue-1122, Panoran 45-year-old s/o Sadiq from Muzaffargarh was drowning in river Chenab as he tried to cross the river with a tractor trolley.

Rescue team reached the spot and fished out Panoran from the river.

More Stories From Pakistan

