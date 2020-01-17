Drowning Man Rescued In Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:24 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rescue-1122 rescued a drowning man from river Chenab near Head Muhammad Wala here on Friday.
According to the Rescue-1122, Panoran 45-year-old s/o Sadiq from Muzaffargarh was drowning in river Chenab as he tried to cross the river with a tractor trolley.
Rescue team reached the spot and fished out Panoran from the river.