Drowning Of Two People Into River Chenab: Bodies Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:19 PM

Drowning of two people into river Chenab: bodies recovered

Rescue 1122 has completed search operation and recovered bodies of two persons from river Chenab who had drowned near Head Muhammad Wala while taking bath yesterday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has completed search operation and recovered bodies of two persons from river Chenab who had drowned near Head Muhammad Wala while taking bath yesterday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two persons namely 30 years old Shabbir s/o Yar Muhammad and 32 Rizwan s/o Faiz Buksh were drowned into the river while taking bath.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started search operation but didn't recovered the bodies and stopped operation amid night time.

The Rescue teams started search operation again today morning and recovered the bodies after several hours effort.

