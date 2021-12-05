Dr.Paul urges forging unity for rule of law, justice, peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Minister for National Harmony and Chairman All Pakistan Minorities Alliance (APMA), Dr. Paul Jacob Bhatti has urged all faiths to unite together for the assurance of rule of law, justice and writ of the state in order to promote Jinnah's Pakistan with his basic principles of faith, unity and discipline.

In a statement here on Sunday, he urged to find ways to unite the diverse faith together for a peaceful and harmonious coexistence without any fear in the homeland.

He said, for the purpose, APMA is holding a conference titled "Unity in Diversity" on Tuesday to fix the challenges the minorities are encountering and providing an opportunity to promote understanding between Muslim community and minorities in the country.

He said the main objective of the conference is to identify the root cause of division among the people of diverse faith and spread the message of peace and love through the platform of APMA.

He informed Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad, Maulana Tariq Jameel, Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman, Bishop Humphrey and David Albert will be amongst the main speakers.

"Religious scholars from Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh communities, parliamentarians, human activists, diplomats and business community members from Sialkot will attend the event", he added.