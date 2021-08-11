Dr.Ramesh inaugurates rehabilitation of Ganesh temple

Pattern-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday inaugurated the rehabilitation of Ganesh temple in Bhong Sharif, District, Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pattern-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday inaugurated the rehabilitation of Ganesh temple in Bhong Sharif, District, Rahim Yar Khan.

Ganesh Pooja was performed, national flag hoisted and national anthem and audio speech of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was exclusively played in the ceremony.

The ceremony was a living example of interfaith harmony as Hindus, Muslims were present at Ganesh Temple.

Earlier, Dr. Ramesh visited the adjoining Imambargah before visiting the Ganesh Temple saying that the Hindu community has a special respect and affection for Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ramesh said PHC cooperated with local administration for ensuring prompt restoration of Ganesh Temple. Pakistan was his community's motherland.

Bhong Sharif area of Rahim Yar Khan is the hub of religious harmony. He sought the cooperation of Ulema and religious scholars for the protection of minorities in the country and promoting peace in the country.

Every citizen of Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Hindu community, he said adding Hindu community should not leave the area.

Every religion teaches tolerance and love for humanity.

"If the elements involved are ashamed of their actions and seek forgiveness, we are ready to forgive them," he said.

The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) always taught compassion, goodness, and forgiveness to people.

Quoting a Hadith, he said the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) did not become angry but cleaned the place by pouring water when an ignorant villager urinated in the mosque.

Every human being should follow the teachings of his religion as every religion of the world teaches respect for humanity, he said.

This eight-year-old Hindu child is also ignorant - urinated out of fear. According to the teachings of the last prophet, a child should be treated with compassion and should be forgiven.

The Hindu child should have been taught about the sanctity of seminary with love.

Dr. Ramesh stressed the need of preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future saying such incidents need to be prevented in the future.

On August 14, our beloved country Pakistan came into existence.

Dr. Kumar said the Hindu community supported the cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir adding the UN resolutions should be implemented in IIOJK.

Dr. Kumar recited Na'at to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad ( PBUH).