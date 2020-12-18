Dr.Sania visits Panahgah to check facilities

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Friday visited Panahgah site in Raja Bazar to review the facilities being provided to the people by the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Friday visited Panahgah site in Raja Bazar to review the facilities being provided to the people by the government.

She interacted with the people, reviewed the facilities and infrastructure of the Panagah and distributed warm clothes and gifts among the beneficiaries.

Talking to newsmen, Sania said that she was visiting on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to ensure that nobody stays shelter less and hungry in this extreme cold weather.

She said the poor people were the ones mostly affected by the situation created by coronavirus and there was a need for expanding the scope of the Ehsaas programme as much as possible.

Ehsaas Kafaalat programme has been extended from the existing 4.3 million to 7 million and in this regard 54 % survey has been done while the process was underway to complete at earliest, she added.

She said that the government intended to help the people in the Covid-19 disaster and the government with sincerity distributed the cash to 15 million families.

He reiterated that over 800,000 undeserving people had been expelled from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). She said that the transparent system was adopted for the Ehsas programme to ensure that assistance is being provided to the needy and weak segments of the society.

Dr Nishtar recalled that the prime minister had ordered the launch of more panahgahs for the homeless, in the next phase, Panagahs across the country will gradually be remodeled, she added.

She said that Ehsas Income, Ehsas Free Interest Program, Ehsas education and other programmes have also been launched to provide relief to the downtrodden sections of the society,She also appreciated the efforts for the administration of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) for managing the Panahgah.