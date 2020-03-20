DRTA bans transportation from Mianwali to Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In view of adopting precautionary measurement avoiding from Coronavirus, the Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has imposed ban on every kind of transport travelling from Mianwali district to Sindh Province

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of adopting precautionary measurement avoiding from Coronavirus, the Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has imposed ban on every kind of transport travelling from Mianwali district to Sindh Province.

According to a press release on Friday, due to the precautionary measurements taken by the Punjab Government, the Secretary DRTA Ejaz Ahmad Joyea has imposed ban on all passenger buses, Vans, Trucks and other every king of transport travelling from Mianwali to Sindh province from March 19 ( Thursday) till further orders.

The Secretary DRTA has strictly directed the transporters, Adda Managers of general Bus Stands for implementing on the orders in case of violation strict action will be taken against them.