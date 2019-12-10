UrduPoint.com
DRTA Challan 25 Drivers, 5 Vehicles Impounded In Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

DRTA challan 25 drivers, 5 vehicles impounded in police stations

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 25 drivers and also impounded five vehicles over violation of traffic rules and unavailability of documents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 25 drivers and also impounded five vehicles over violation of traffic rules and unavailability of documents.

The Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz told APP here Tuesday that checking was made by the authority along with traffic police at Sargodha-Khushab-Mianwali roads while checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded five vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs 15,500 fines while challan 25 drivers on spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.

