DRTA Challan 28 Vehicles, 4 Impounded, Imposed Fines

Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 28 vehicles and imposed four over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Tuesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Faisalabad-Chinyot roads and checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded four vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs 18,500 fines while challan 28 drivers on spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.

