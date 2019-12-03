UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRTA Challans 21 Drivers, Impounded Three Vehicles, Fine Rs 13,500

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:55 PM

DRTA challans 21 drivers, impounded three vehicles, fine Rs 13,500

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 21 drivers and also impounded three vehicles over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 21 drivers and also impounded three vehicles over violation of traffic rules.

The Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz told APP on Tuesday that checking was made by the authority along with traffic police at Sargodha-Lahore road while checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded three vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs 13,500 fines while challan 21 drivers on spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Nearly 97% of German Companies in Russia Support N ..

4 minutes ago

The Technical Education & Vocational Training Auth ..

4 minutes ago

British rock band ‘Coldplay’ pays tribute to A ..

19 minutes ago

Turkish aid agency holds goal-ball matches for Syr ..

4 minutes ago

Around 29000 spl persons imparted athletics traini ..

30 seconds ago

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PS ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.