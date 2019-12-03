DRTA challans 21 drivers, impounded three vehicles, fine Rs 13,500

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 21 drivers and also impounded three vehicles over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 21 drivers and also impounded three vehicles over violation of traffic rules.

The Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz told APP on Tuesday that checking was made by the authority along with traffic police at Sargodha-Lahore road while checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA has impounded three vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs 13,500 fines while challan 21 drivers on spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans to the courts.