DRTA Challans 255 Vehicles In Feb

KASUR, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) challaned 255 vehicles and imposed Rs 201,500 fine on drivers for violating various traffic rules during the month of February.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, DRTA Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that on the direction of deputy commissioner Kasur Aasia Gul, the Authority checked 1228 vehicles in various parts of the district and challaned 255 vehicles for violating corona SOPs,smoke emission,overloading and others.

The DRTA impounded 116 vehicles during the same period, he added.

He warned that overcharging and overloading by transporters would not be tolerated,adding that he directed to ensure implementation of corona SOPs at terminals.

