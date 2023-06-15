DRTA challans 28 vehicles, 4 impounded

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) challaned 28 vehicles and impounded four vehicles over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said on Thursday that Secretary (DRTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir along with traffic police conducted raids at Sargodha,Faisalabad-Chiniot roads and checked fitness certificates and other documents of the drivers and vehicles.

The Secretary DRTA impounded four vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed Rs 66,500 fines over 28 drivers on spot over violations.