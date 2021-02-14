UrduPoint.com
DRTA Challans 342 Vehicles In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

DRTA challans 342 vehicles in January

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The district regional transport authority (DRTA) challaned 342 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 228,000 on drivers/owners for violating various traffic rules during January last.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, DRTA Secretary Hafiz Usman Ahmed said that on the direction of deputy commissioner Kasur Aasia Gul, the Authority checked vehicles in various parts of the district and imposed fine on the owners/drivers for violating corona SOPs, smoke emission and fitting substandard gas cylinders.

The DRTA also impounded 135 vehicles during the same period, he added.

He warned that overcharging by transporters and non-compliance of corona SOPs would not be tolerated.

