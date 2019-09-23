DRTA directed to take steps for eradication of dengue

Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has directed the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) to undertake vigorous steps for the eradication of dengue in their respective districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has directed the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) to undertake vigorous steps for the eradication of dengue in their respective districts.

He said that bus stands should be visited on regular basis and steps regarding implementation for eradication of dengue should be reviewed.

He further directed that representatives of Regional Transport Authorities should remain in contact with local transporters and chief officers of municipal committees on daily basis so that elimination of dengue from bus stands should be ensured.

Secretary Punjab Provincial Transport Authority has also issued a departmental letter in this regard.