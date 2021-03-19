DRTA imposed Rs.23000 fine for SOPs breach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed fine amounting to Rs.23000 on transporters for corona SOPs violation.

