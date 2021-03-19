UrduPoint.com
DRTA Imposed Rs.23000 Fine For SOPs Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:01 PM

The Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed fine amounting to Rs.23000 on transporters for corona SOPs violation

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) imposed fine amounting to Rs.23000 on transporters for corona SOPs violation.

According to official source here on Friday,Secretary DRTA Hafiz Usman,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul, checked various vehicles at city terminals and imposed Rs.

23000 fine over violation of corona SOPs.

He directed transporters to strictly ensure implementation of SOPs at all terminals and urged people to avoid unnecessary traveling and stay at home.

More Stories From Pakistan

