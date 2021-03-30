DRTA secretary inspects bus terminals

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Sialkot Muzaffar Hayat inspected five general bus/ wagon stands and checked more than 100 vehicles.

He imposed Rs 46,000 fine over violation of corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Thirty-one passenger coaches and 14 other vehicles were impounded for violating the SOPs.

The DRTA secretary directed the public transport drivers and passengers to wear face-masks for their own and others safety during travel.

