DRTA Secy appointed administrator bus stands

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Muhammad Sarwar has been appointed as administrator of General Bus Stand and City Terminal.

The decision to this effect was taken in a DRTA meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Muhammad Umar Maqbool and other officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, issues of auctions in both public transport stands were also discussed.

On the occasion, the DC directed the officers that proper security arrangements with allnecessary facilities be provided to passengers at the bus stands.