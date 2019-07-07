UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRTA To Launch Air-conditioned Bus Service For Islamabad Intl Airport

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

DRTA to launch air-conditioned bus service for Islamabad Intl Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA), Rawalpindi has decided to launch Air Conditioned Express Bus Service from Rawalpindi to New Islamabad International Airport on two newly classified routes to encourage the private vehicle users to switch over to public transport.

According to Secretary, DRTA Rawalpindi, Khalid Yamin Satti, the authority has invited proposals from private bus operators for the bus service and the last date for submission of the proposal is July 25.

Earlier, the citizens had urged the authorities concerned to start a bus service for new Islamabad International Airport to facilitate the passengers.

A project to facilitate the passengers from Rawalpindi to the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA), 35 kilometers distance in air-conditioned buses was delayed last year owing to a disagreement between transporters and the administration.

The DRTA had planned to start a bus service to the airport, operating from two locations in the city including Rawat and Koral Chowk. One route was announced from Rawat which passing through Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Golra Mor, Chungi 26 and Motorway Chowk before heading to the new airport.

The other route was from Koral Chowk to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, then to Ammar Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road and at the new airport.

The company had proposed Rs 30 fare from one station to other with monthly cards at a cost of Rs 2500 for the regular commuters.

In the first phase, 20 buses were supposed to operate between the new airport and the old airport while picking up passengers from 10 pre-designated stops between Rawat and the new airport.

The fare on the buses was set at Rs 200 from the old airport to the new airport. The fare for the passengers climb on from Rawat was Rs 70 to reach to the old airport. Passengers travelling from Rawat to the new airport were to be charged Rs270 as fare.

A bus was supposed to depart from its station after every 15 minutes.

Given the shortage of time and resources, the authority had initially planned to operate the service by engaging a private transport company.

However, with the service having predefined stops which did not conform to the behaviour patterns of locals, it irked the transporters who demanded more stops near Rawat and the airport so that they could fill up more passengers and increase returns on each trip.

The situation worsened when the RTA failed to build a proper stop for the buses in Rawat after the administration allegedly refused to allocate land for the purpose.

RTA Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti had previously said they would set up proper bus stations and stands at every five-kilometers along the route of the bus to facilitate commuters.

This has posed a problem for the passengers making their way to IIA via Rawalpindi who have to hire taxis which are charging up to Rs 2000 in fares. These can go up to as much as Rs 3,000 at night.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Shortage Benazir Bhutto Motorway Company Road Vehicle RTA Rawalpindi Saddar July From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

12 minutes ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

21 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

25 minutes ago

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

36 minutes ago

Smart Dubai upgrades ‘Dubai Now’ App to commem ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution announces free assisted fueling ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.