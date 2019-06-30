UrduPoint.com
Drug Abuse Increasing In Educational Institutions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:24 PM

Drug abuse increasing in educational institutions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) Drug abuse is increasing in educational institutions of Twin-cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad owing to the negligence and carelessness of Federal police and ministry of education.

Students, whether be at schools, colleges or universities, are getting addicted to substances at an alarming rate, threatening not only their own future, but those of people around them, including family and friends.The inner sources stated that even the costly ice-drug has reached the federal Capital Universities and this bad practice was going without any check.

According to the UN report more than 0.76 million Pakistanis were drug addicts, which included 68% male and 32% female.

Even the former interior minister had disclosed the 80% male and female students use drugs.According to the doctors youth of 18 to 30 years frequently used ice-drugs.

Ice was being solved at Rs 1500 per gram; however import ice sold at Rs 2500 per gram. Despite the great harm that drugs and substance abuse causes to the physical and mental health of youngsters, no concrete action has been taken by either the government or the educational institutions.

The narrative against drugs is just that, a narrative and no steps are seen on the ground to steer the youth away from this menace.

