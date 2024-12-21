Open Menu

Drug Abuse Isn't Merely A Health Concern; It's A Societal Challenge: AAC Timergarah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) To curb the menace of drug from the society, the district administration on Saturday organized a seminar on addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian Crisis.

The seminar was held at Government Centennial High school, Timergarah wherein Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz was the chief guest. The seminar aimed at raising awareness among students, faculty, and the community about the growing threat of drug abuse and its detrimental effects, especially on the youth.

The seminar started with the opening remarks from AAC Abdul Aziz on the aims and objectives of the activity.

He highlighted the causes of drug abuse and underscored significance of treating drug abuse as a national priority.

He emphasized that the youth, being the high-risk group, require targeted interventions to shield them from the dual threats of substance abuse and radicalization.

"Drug abuse is not merely a health concern; it is a societal challenge that erodes our social fabric and is often linked to criminal activities, including violent extremism, which further destabilizes communities," AAC stated.

APP/hsb-aiq

