Drug Addict Among Two Killed In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Drug addict among two killed in Kasur

KASUR, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in separate incidents here in Kasur.

According to Alla abad police here on Tuesday,some passers-by spotted a body near Baqapur and informed police. The team reached the spot and took the body of 55-year-old drug addict,yet to be identified, into custody and shifted it to hospital.

In another incident, Ali Raza r/o Saraye Mughal,was crossing the Tibba road when a speeding car hit him and he died on the spot.However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

