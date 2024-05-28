Drug addict dies after hitting with train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A drug addict was crushed under the train to death while crossing the railway track near Pervaiz Elahi park here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials, an unknown drug addict was crossing the railway track near Pervaiz Elahi park when suddenly hit by a passing train and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs in police presence.