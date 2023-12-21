Open Menu

Drug Addict Dies After Train Run Over Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Drug addict dies after train run over him

A drug addict was crushed under the train to death while crossing a railway track near Mumtazabad here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) A drug addict was crushed under the train to death while crossing a railway track near Mumtazabad here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call of a train accident near Mumtazabad railway track in which a drug addict person was crossing the railway track and a train ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in the presence of police.

