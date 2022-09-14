'Drug-addict' drowns in drain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A man in his mid 20s drowned in sewerage drain in the area of Sadar police station.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that 24-year-old Muhammad Adeel was a drug-addict and he fell into the drain under the drug influence.

His body was found in drain near Himmatpura area on Sitiana Road.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police for completion of legal requirements, he added.