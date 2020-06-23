Drug addict father allegedly kills his daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

A drug addict step father killed his 5-year-old daughter on Monday

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A drug addict step father killed his 5-year-old daughter on Monday.

According to details Shaukat Gishkori killed his five -year- old- daughter samiya over a clash with his wife for money to buy drugs.

Police rushed to the site and arrested the accused, besides sent deadbody of child to taluka hospital kunri for autopsy.