UrduPoint.com

Drug Addict Father, Son Kill Each Other

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Drug addict father, son kill each other

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A drug addict father and his son allegedly shot each other dead inside a hujra in the academy Town area, here on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place in the vicinity of Pishtakhara police station where a man identified as Ehsan Ullah and his son Najibullah had some verbal clash and later resorted to firing at each other.

Both the deceased had been taking drugs for a long time and used to exchange harsh words time and again, the police said. The wife of the deceased, Najibullah did not blame anyone for the incident, saying frequent scuffles between the father and the son "today led to their deaths".

However, the police have collected evidence from the crime scene to ascertain the real cause of the unfortunate incident. The bodies were shifted to KMC for medico-legal procedure.

