Drug Addict Found Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Drug addict found dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A drug addict died after an overdose here at Jhal Chakiaan on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that they had found a body of nearly 35-year-old person, later identified as Moeen s/o Zakir Ali of Tariqabad Colony. After identification, the rescuers came to know that the man was an addict and might have died of a drug overdose.

