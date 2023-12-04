Open Menu

Drug Addict Found Dead On Roadside

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Drug addict found dead on roadside

A drug addict was found dead near a petrol pump on GT road in the limits of Taxila Police station on Monday

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A drug addict was found dead near a petrol pump on GT road in the limits of Taxila Police station on Monday.

Police sources said that some scavenger has spotted a body lying at deserted place along with GT road.

On their information police reached the spot and shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila for autopsy.

Later the deceased was identified as Kamran Khan- a drug addict.

Police handed over the body after autopsy and launched further investigation.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Dead Petrol Police Road Taxila

Recent Stories

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

4 minutes ago
 BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to up ..

BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to uplift Pakistan’s vulnerable c ..

4 minutes ago
 Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst o ..

Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

4 minutes ago
 ETEA BoGs approves exemption from fee for persons ..

ETEA BoGs approves exemption from fee for persons with disabilities

4 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

4 minutes ago
 German Development Bank boosts support for power t ..

German Development Bank boosts support for power transmission, health sectors of ..

25 seconds ago
TCP intervention will boost farmers' confidence; c ..

TCP intervention will boost farmers' confidence; chairman PCGA

14 minutes ago
 World needs to work together to support countries ..

World needs to work together to support countries affected by climate change: Ma ..

14 minutes ago
 Nutrition Directorate set up to tackle food relate ..

Nutrition Directorate set up to tackle food related issues in Balochistan: Secur ..

14 minutes ago
 ADC chairs District Consumer Committee meeting

ADC chairs District Consumer Committee meeting

14 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem holds meetings at COP 28 conference

Dr Nadeem holds meetings at COP 28 conference

14 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in car-van collusion

One killed, two injured in car-van collusion

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan