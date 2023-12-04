Drug addict found dead on roadside

(@FahadShabbir)

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A drug addict was found dead near a petrol pump on GT road in the limits of Taxila Police station on Monday.

Police sources said that some scavenger has spotted a body lying at deserted place along with GT road.

On their information police reached the spot and shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila for autopsy.

Later the deceased was identified as Kamran Khan- a drug addict.

Police handed over the body after autopsy and launched further investigation.

