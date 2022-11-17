UrduPoint.com

Drug Addict Killed Mother In Law, Injured Wife Over Monetary Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A drug addict allegedly shot dead his mother-in-law and critically injured his wife over monetary dispute in Asifabad area in the limits of Saddar Police station on Thursday.

The police sources said that 35 years old Shahfeeh Ullah, a native of Peshawar, was living in a rented house with his 50 years old mother-in-law and 32 years old wife.

He was in habit of demanding money from them to purchase drugs.

On Thursday, he came to his in-law's house and demanded money and when they refused to pay him, he took out his pistol and fired bullets at them. Resultantly his mother-in-law was died on the spot while wife was injured critically.

The accused managed to escape from the scene successfully. Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.

