Drug Addict Kills His Only Daughter In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:28 PM

Drug addict kills his only daughter in Sargodha

A drug addict have killed his daughter in Kotmomin police limits here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) -: A drug addict have killed his daughter in Kotmomin police limits here.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Dilawar Sher,resident of Bhabhra used to quarreled with his wife for the sake of money.

On the day of incident,the accused husband had altercation over the matter and in a fit of rage, he tortured to death his only daughter Ume Habiba with iron rod.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered case and arrested the accused.

