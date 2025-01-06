Open Menu

Drug Addict Kills Sister,maternal Aunt Over Money Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Drug addict kills sister,maternal aunt over money dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A drug addict killed his sister and maternal aunt over money dispute,here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Imtiaz, r/o 335/E demanded money from his sister to purchase drugs.

Upon her refusal,Imtiaz started arguments which turned into heated debate.Resultantly,he opened discriminate fire out of fierce anger,killing her sister and maternal aunt on the spot.

Police concerned rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Drugs Money From

Recent Stories

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

12 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

13 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

15 hours ago
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

15 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

15 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan