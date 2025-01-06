Drug Addict Kills Sister,maternal Aunt Over Money Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A drug addict killed his sister and maternal aunt over money dispute,here on Monday.
Police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Imtiaz, r/o 335/E demanded money from his sister to purchase drugs.
Upon her refusal,Imtiaz started arguments which turned into heated debate.Resultantly,he opened discriminate fire out of fierce anger,killing her sister and maternal aunt on the spot.
Police concerned rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy.
Further investigation was underway.
