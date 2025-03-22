Drug Addict Kills Three Fellows With Hand Grenade In Parachinar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A drug addict attacked his companions with a hand grenade after a minor altercation, killing three of them and injuring another in Parachinar on Saturday.
Police said, the incident took place near Turi Graveyard at an under-construction house, where a drug addict, after a minor argument, hurled a hand grenade at his fellow addicts. As a result, three individuals lost their lives, while one person sustained injuries.
Police confirmed that the explosion killed three people on the spot, and the injured individual was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where he was identified as Syed Jawad.
Police officer Ishtiaq Hussain stated that the victims were all drug addicts residing in the under-construction building. The attack happened due to a petty dispute among them. Law enforcement authorities arrested the suspect, identified as Shabab, from the crime scene.
The incident occurred on Dandar Road inside an under-construction house.
The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day6 minutes ago
-
AJK President, PM highlight significance of Pakistan day6 minutes ago
-
Ulema call for official holiday on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA)6 minutes ago
-
Livestock Department marks World Forest Day6 minutes ago
-
SSP, DC visits routes of main procession of Youm-e-Ali6 minutes ago
-
Drug addict kills three fellows with hand grenade in Parachinar6 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting held to review developmental projects6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to expand queue management system in tertiary care hospitals: health minister6 minutes ago
-
Gestational diabetes, high blood pressure pose serious risks to mother and child: senior gynecologis ..16 minutes ago
-
Tessori gives assent to Criminal Prosecution amendment bill16 minutes ago
-
CM’s jail reform: skilled prisoners start earning wages16 minutes ago
-
MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal calls for unity and commitment on Pakistan Day16 minutes ago