Open Menu

Drug Addict Kills Three Fellows With Hand Grenade In Parachinar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Drug addict kills three fellows with hand grenade in Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A drug addict attacked his companions with a hand grenade after a minor altercation, killing three of them and injuring another in Parachinar on Saturday.

Police said, the incident took place near Turi Graveyard at an under-construction house, where a drug addict, after a minor argument, hurled a hand grenade at his fellow addicts. As a result, three individuals lost their lives, while one person sustained injuries.

Police confirmed that the explosion killed three people on the spot, and the injured individual was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where he was identified as Syed Jawad.

Police officer Ishtiaq Hussain stated that the victims were all drug addicts residing in the under-construction building. The attack happened due to a petty dispute among them. Law enforcement authorities arrested the suspect, identified as Shabab, from the crime scene.

The incident occurred on Dandar Road inside an under-construction house.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

6 minutes ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

6 minutes ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

36 minutes ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

1 hour ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

1 hour ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

1 hour ago
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

1 hour ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

1 hour ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

2 hours ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan