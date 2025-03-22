Drug addict kills three fellows with hand grenade in Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A drug addict attacked his companions with a hand grenade after a minor altercation, killing three of them and injuring another in Parachinar on Saturday.

Police said, the incident took place near Turi Graveyard at an under-construction house, where a drug addict, after a minor argument, hurled a hand grenade at his fellow addicts. As a result, three individuals lost their lives, while one person sustained injuries.

Police confirmed that the explosion killed three people on the spot, and the injured individual was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where he was identified as Syed Jawad.

Police officer Ishtiaq Hussain stated that the victims were all drug addicts residing in the under-construction building. The attack happened due to a petty dispute among them. Law enforcement authorities arrested the suspect, identified as Shabab, from the crime scene.

The incident occurred on Dandar Road inside an under-construction house.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

APP/vak