UrduPoint.com

Drug Addict Shot Injured Three Students In Mansehra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:42 PM

Drug addict shot injured three students in Mansehra

A drug addict on Wednesday shot and injured three school children in Piran area of Saddar police station in Mansehra district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A drug addict on Wednesday shot and injured three school children in Piran area of Saddar police station in Mansehra district.

Police said a drug addict identified as Iqrar Hussain under the influence shot and injured three students of a private school.

The injured school children named Muhammad Niaz, Ehsan and Bilal were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra by the rescue 1122 ambulances.

Police said the drug addict picked a repeater rifle from his home and shot injured school children for unknown reason. The drug addict was later arrested by the police and shifted to Saddar police station for legal action.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Mansehra Saddar Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Opposition to be defeated in Joint Session: Farruk ..

Opposition to be defeated in Joint Session: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Japan to expand COVID-19 inoculation to kids under ..

Japan to expand COVID-19 inoculation to kids under 12 from February

2 minutes ago
 Japan machinery orders keep flat in September on m ..

Japan machinery orders keep flat in September on month

2 minutes ago
 U.S. retail sales rise 1.7 pct in October amid sur ..

U.S. retail sales rise 1.7 pct in October amid surging inflation

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand's producer prices increase

New Zealand's producer prices increase

5 minutes ago
 Harbhajan Singh announces his team of tournament f ..

Harbhajan Singh announces his team of tournament for T20 World cup

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.