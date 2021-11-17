Drug addict shot injured three students in Mansehra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A drug addict on Wednesday shot and injured three school children in Piran area of Saddar police station in Mansehra district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A drug addict on Wednesday shot and injured three school children in Piran area of Saddar police station in Mansehra district.

Police said a drug addict identified as Iqrar Hussain under the influence shot and injured three students of a private school.

The injured school children named Muhammad Niaz, Ehsan and Bilal were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra by the rescue 1122 ambulances.

Police said the drug addict picked a repeater rifle from his home and shot injured school children for unknown reason. The drug addict was later arrested by the police and shifted to Saddar police station for legal action.