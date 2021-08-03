Drug addict stabs mother, niece to death

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A drug addict youth killed his mother and niece by stabbing them in Mattani Azakhel area on the outskirts of the district on Tuesday.

Mattani police spokesman told that the mother of addicted youth refused to give him money for drugs upon which he got angry and stabbed to death his mother and niece with a dagger.

Later, the accused also injured himself with the same dagger.

The youth was a chronic drug addict and had also divorced his wife some months ago. Police have arrested the accused and launched further investigation regarding the incident,said a spokesman.