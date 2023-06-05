UrduPoint.com

Drug Addiction Most Heinous Social Evil, Says Afridi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Drug addiction most heinous social evil, says Afridi

KP caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Monday said that drug addiction is the most heinous social evil which has rapidly infiltrated in our youth and is eating away all their talents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :KP caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Monday said that drug addiction is the most heinous social evil which has rapidly infiltrated in our youth and is eating away all their talents.

Talking to a delegation from Shiro Jhangi locality of Peshawar here on Monday, the provincial minister said that the time has come to pay full attention to the spread and treatment of drug addiction and to protect the new generation from the menace of narcotics.

The delegation lauded the people-friendly steps of the provincial government, especially the minister of Excise in respect of waging war against narcotics.

They while appreciating the sincere efforts on anti-narcotics, assured of full cooperation at the public level to make this important initiative a success story in all respects.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that his Excise and Narcotics Control Department has launched a comprehensive campaign against drugs with three major goals, including blocking the sources of supply and demand of all kinds of narcotics, the effective prevention of the use of drugs among zthe youth as well as treatment and rehabilitation of the addicts.

He said that unfortunately the youth suffering from the curse of drugs consider themselves to be healthy, but in reality, they are terminally ill and their abilities fade with time and eventually they die in very miserable conditions.

The provincial minister said that his department is working diligently to achieve the above three crucial goals, wherein the cooperation of people of all schools of thought, including the religious scholars, has become indispensable.

In this connection, he appealed to the public, especially parents and teachers, not to treat drug addicts as untouchable and stop avoiding them, but consider them more important and focus on their treatment and recovery to make them useful citizens of the society once again.

The delegation also apprised the minister of some of the other problems of their respective areas, to which he assured of the proper resolution, while on the pinpointing of some other important problems, he contacted the relevant authorities on the spot and issued orders for their immediate solution.

