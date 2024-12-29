Drug Addicts Apprehended, Shifted To Rehabilitation Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 10:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Under the direction of Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare, Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, the police has conducted a coordinated and organized raid in the city nuhla area and apprehended drug addicts.
The arrested drugs addicts have been transferred to the Drug rehabilitation centre in Quetta, managed by the Social Welfare Department.
The department has taken special measures for their rehabilitation, said a news release issued on Sunday.
At this facility, the individuals would not only received medical treatment but also psychological support and social guidance to help them turn their lives around in a positive direction.
This operation is proof that the state institutions are not only serious about law enforcement but also prioritize human welfare.
Such positive initiatives will not only transform the lives of the affected individuals but also pave the way for the eradication of drug abuse in society.
The action reflects the commitment to social welfare, aiming to rid society of the harmful epidemic of drugs.
